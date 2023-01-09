Achieve Your Best Self With Rootd’s Anxiety and Meditation App

Mental health has been pushed to the forefront of the national consciousness over the past two years. As a result, topics centered on it have been more mainstream as everyone from elected officials to leaders in the business arena have made it a priority both legislatively and professionally.

One of the benefits of the nationwide conversation has been the creation and availability of tools aimed at promoting mental health.

For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to the Rootd Anxiety & Meditation App for just $45.99. That’s a savings of more than 80% from its MSRP ($299.99).

While Rootd provides many mental health tools to build confidence, track moods, and curb panic attacks, it works well as a meditation apparatus. The app uses body scan tools, which allow for an active form of meditation where minds flow as a cue, opposing to having to sit in silence. App sessions include active guided visualizations and soothing nature sounds to help ease anxiety and stress.

Rootd has been featured by Cosmopolitan, Healthline, Bustle, CNET, and other leading publications. It’s rated 4.8 stars on both the App Store and the Google Play Store.

“Very nice and effective tool to combat anxiety attack. The UI is very easy to navigate and the contents are very educational and easy to understand,” writes verified purchasers Brian Lee Samarca.

Rootd services also include a journaling tool, unlimited use of a panic button and an emergency contact call button, and lessons that help users understand panic attacks and anxiety. The app also offers additional educational information regarding changes one can implement to develop shifts in how one thinks about anxiety and panic attacks.

While many resolutions will be made for the new year, none will be as important as the investment one makes in themselves. Invest in yours today with the help of Rootd and purchase it at this limited-time price.

Prices subject to change.