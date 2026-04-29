Popular 90s Actor On Life Support After Being Misdiagnosed For Months

Actor Samuel Monroe Jr., known for roles in several 1990s films, is on life support after being diagnosed with MRSA pneumonia.

According to TMZ, Monroe’s wife, Shawna Stewart, said he was hospitalized after being repeatedly misdiagnosed. She clarified the meningitis went untreated for months due to repeated misdiagnoses, allowing the infection to spread to his spine and brain. He was diagnosed April 28 with MRSA.

“Around 18 months ago, Samuel was in Las Vegas filming, and unfortunately, that is where he contracted meningitis,” she said. “He went to several different hospitals, where his condition was repeatedly misdiagnosed, and because of this negligence, the meningitis went untreated for eight months.”

She said that by the time the infection was rightfully identified, it had “already spread not only to his spine but also to his brain.”

Joyce Patton, Monroe’s mother, took to Facebook to ask for prayers for her son.

“Please pray for Samuel Monroe Jr. my son who is now on life support. God don’t make no mistakes but he is gracious and I am humbly asking for his mercy and grace for Sam. I love you son to the moon and back 100 times.”

Tayonna Stewart, Shawna’s daughter, has set up a GoFundMe requesting $50,000 to cover the medical expenses they have incurred over the past 9 months and future health care costs.

Stewart and Monroe have two children together, Kingston, 12, and Brooklynn, 11.

Monroe has been seen in various films in the 1990s, including Menace II Society, Set It Off, Tales from the Hood, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice, What Goes Around Comes Around, and The Players Club.

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