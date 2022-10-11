Dark & Lovely Announces Scholarship Initiative For Black Female Students

Actress Storm Reid, an ambassador for Dark & Lovely, announced a new scholarship initiative, on behalf of the product brand, for Black female college students.

The announcement was a part of the Building Beautiful Futures initiative in partnership with The College Gurl Foundation and Dark & Lovely.

The College Gurl Foundation has been focused on educating students from disadvantaged backgrounds in the Washington Metropolitan area since 2017.

Building Beautiful Futures aims to help close the opportunity gap by bringing educational and career equity to Black female college students by way of scholarship, mentorship, and career coaching opportunities.

“College is difficult enough, and worrying about how to pay for it doesn’t make it any better. This scholarship is an opportunity to alleviate a part of that financial burden and help young, Black women work towards achieving their dreams,” Reid said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Building Beautiful Futures, which is a multi-year commitment, is now accepting applications through November 30.

Scholarship winners will be notified and announced by December 17.

The scholarships are open to Black women with the following qualifications:

Must be enrolled full-time in an undergraduate program at an accredited college or university in the U.S.

Must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale.

Must be a U.S. resident or citizen.

Students who are academically ambitious, leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs, and community volunteers.

President Jessica L. Brown of The College Gurl Foundation added:

“The Dark & Lovely partnership is truly a dream come true! I am forever grateful for my journey of hard work and sacrifices as this opportunity is the definition of building a beautiful future.

Together, we are championing for education and sprinkling our Black girl magic to close the opportunity gap for generations to come!”