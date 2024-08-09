Women by Stacy Jackson ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Actress Connie Chiume Dead At 72 The work of the award-winning actress has impacted her South African community, family, fellow "Black Panther" costars and young artists.









Family members of internationally acclaimed actress Connie Chiume announced the Black Panther star has died at 72 years following a battle with an illness, news that has left loved ones, fans and Hollywood A-listers grieving.

Chiume, who the family addressed as “Mam’ Connie” in their announcement on Instagram, died on Aug. 6 at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, a Tuesday afternoon that wasn’t so bright for Chiume’s son Nongelo Chiume, who spoke with Newzroom Afrika following news of his mother’s death. The movie star had been in the hospital to undergo a medical procedure, according to Nongelo, who said she was recovering well. “Unfortunately…we then got the news of her passing,” he said.

With no further details on Chiume’s illness, family members appreciated the doctors and nurses who provided “exceptional care during her stay.”

Chiume is remembered as a notable South African actress, entrepreneur and activist. She has appeared in several films and television shows, including Black Is King, Housekeepers, Zone 14, and Soul City. This drama series won her an Avanti Trophy in 2000 for Best Actress, according to IMDB.

However, her role as “Mining Tribe Elder” in Marvel’s Black Panther and its 2022 sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, left a lasting impression on fans and fellow actors in Hollywood. Black Panther costar Lupita Nyong’o paid her respects to the legendary actress on Instagram. “We have lost a library!” she captioned a photo of Chiume on the Black Panther carpet. Another fellow costar, Tobagonian-Rwandan actor Winston Duke, wrote on X, “Rest in peace my beautiful sister Connie Chiume. Thank you for your resilience and the always-inspired present work you have delivered in your long, illustrious career.”

Among her memorable work in film and television, Chiume was an activist. She founded the Connie Chiume Foundation in 2020 as part of her mission to invest in creative professionals by providing resource development, business education, and economic growth initiatives. According to the organization’s website, she’s dedicated her resources to giving back to those who supported her career, spotlighting emerging performers, and inspiring the youth. She has developed classes and workshops through her foundation to introduce the arts to rural and urban communities. Chiume’s activism has also addressed several other matters like HIV and AIDS, gender-based violence, and voter education.

The South African Government commemorated the legendary actress on X, stating, “Her outstanding work will always be remembered” and “South Africa will forever be grateful for your contribution, Mama.”

Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered. 💔🕊️#RIPConnieChiume pic.twitter.com/6GlE4QLkpV — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 6, 2024

“We are proud to be her children,” Nongelo recalled in his interview of the beautiful memories Chiume left with her loved ones and fans. “I think she’s left us a beautiful legacy and the work that she’s done, not only…for her children or her family, but for the community and the country at large.”

The family will update the public with communications on further arrangements as necessary.