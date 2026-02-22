Legal by Mary Spiller ‘My Hair’s Falling Out’: Actress Sues Harvard’s American Repertory Theater Says Styling Left Her Balding Nike Imoru alleges improper hair styling during 'The Odyssey' production led to permanent hair loss and emotional trauma.







An actress has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.), alleging that hairstyling practices during a stage production caused severe and lasting hair loss. Nike Imoru, who appeared in a February 2025 adaptation of “The Odyssey,” claims a hairstyle used to help her transition between multiple characters resulted in significant damage to her natural hair.

According to the complaint, the styling left her with nonscarring alopecia and extensive hair loss.

“My hair’s falling out — I don’t know what to do. My hair’s falling out,” Imoru told NBC Boston, describing the moment she realized the extent of the damage.

Imoru performed five roles in the production and said her hair was styled in tight cornrows with added extensions to accommodate quick costume changes. She contends the combination of tension and extension hair created continuous twisting that harmed her scalp.

“Between the tension and the extension hair, it caused a damage so that the corkscrew style extension continued to twist,” she said.

Within days, she noticed alarming changes. She estimates she lost roughly 90% of her hair, with some follicles no longer producing growth. “It hasn’t grown beyond maybe half an inch in a year,” she said.

Beyond the physical impact, Imoru described emotional distress in the months that followed. “Dissociation, trauma, anxiety, fear, dread, a real shredding, I would say, of my mental health over the course of a year,” she said.

As reported by NBC Boston, in her lawsuit, Imoru alleges that A.R.T. failed to properly account for the care required for textured hair and treated her differently from other cast members. The complaint states that despite the theater’s previous public commitments to equity, it caused “grave and lasting harm” through “careless and stereotypical assumptions about her textured hair.”

“Textured hair requires particular types of care,” Imoru said. “I don’t believe that was followed through.” She added that clearer communication and direct consultation could have prevented the outcome.

Five years ago, A.R.T. issued a public apology for past instances of racial discrimination. The theater did not respond to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit.

RELATED CONTENT: Employer Settles Federal Lawsuit After Firing Woman For Wearing Natural Hair