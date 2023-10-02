‘Queen & Slim’ Actress Jodie Turner-Smith Calls It Quits With Husband Joshua Jackson After Three Years

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith has reportedly filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson after more than three years of marriage, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Turner-Smith submitted documents citing “irreconcilable differences” on September 13 by way of her attorney, Laura Wassar, and is not seeking spousal support from Jackson. The Queen & Slim star is asking for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Janie Jackson, whom the pair calls Juno. The news comes as a surprise to many, as the couple appeared on the red carpet at the 40th anniversary of clothing brand J. Crew on September 6, with their usual PDA. The talented pair also attended the Oscars together in complementary head-to-toe Gucci ensembles earlier this year.

Turner-Smith and Jackson have spent the last few years publicly doting on one another and sharing the details of their relationship.

“I think it’s really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving,” the UK-born actress told People in 2021. “We’re so similar in so many ways. We’re like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being.”

Jackson was often applauded for speaking up about the racism Turner-Smith faced from his fans and supporters and the world at large.

“That has been a real education for me as a white man, truly. The way people get in her comments and the ignorance and ugliness that comes her way is truly shocking,” the “Dawson’s Creek” actor told Refinery 29 in 2021. “And it has been a necessary, but an unpleasant education in just the way people relate to Black bodies in general, but Black female bodies in specific. It is not okay. We have a long way to go.”

