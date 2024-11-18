Former NFL Player Arrested After Altercation Following Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Boxing Match

During Friday’s Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Saturday morning, an incident that was caught on video and shared by TMZ.

The incident occurred inside the Loews Arlington Hotel, a short distance from the Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium. Police officials confirmed that Jones was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, evading arrest, and assault on a police officer.

A representative for the former Dallas Cowboy said he “adamantly denies the allegations and looks forward to explaining the truth when the time comes.”

“Pac was in town for the fight and enjoyed himself, spending time with the fans,” the representative said. “Pacman was returning to his hotel to wind down for the evening. He was not looking for trouble.”

The Athletic reported that Jones was engaged in a fight in a hotel bar just after 1:00 am. An off-duty Arlington police officer was informed by hotel security about an altercation. When he arrived, he saw Jones and other individuals being separated. Officers said Jones “continued approaching and yelling at the others involved” and was warned that he would be arrested if he continued to fight.

Shortly after, Jones was involved in another altercation. As hotel security and a police officer intervened to break it up, the former cornerback allegedly “hit the officer on her arm,” according to police. This is when he was arrested.

After calling for backup, Jones broke free and started to walk away, but other police officers arrived and took him into custody.

TMZ posted a video submitted by Jones showing that the people he was arguing with had used a racial epithet against him.

Jones played in the NFL from 2005 until 2018. A first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans, he played for the Cowboys, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Denver Broncos.

