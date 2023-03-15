Adele’s Friends Worried Rich Paul Is Using Her For Clout, Will Leave Her Heartbroken

Those within Adele’s inner circle are reportedly concerned her boyfriend Rich Paul might be using her to gain clout in Hollywood and leave her high and dry.

“Rich is a very charming, influential guy,” a source told Radar Online.

“But the worry is he’s using Adele to boost his Hollywood profile and it’ll all end in tears once he’s gotten bored with her.”

Adele, 34, and Paul, 41, have been going strong since their first public date at the NBA Finals in July 2021, as noted by People. Paul is the founder of Klutch Sports Group and works as a sports agent out of Cleveland.

But his success in the business of sports apparently isn’t enough to impress Adele’s friends, who reportedly think Paul was a nobody before dating the Grammy award-winning singer.

“Before they went public, hardly anyone had heard of the guy,” the insider explained.

“Now he’s front and center at all the big events, soaking up the limelight, and encouraging her to get out there and party alongside him.”

Adele fueled engagement rumors last year when she started stepping out wearing what appeared to be a massive engagement ring. But she denied the claims at the time saying she was just a fan of lavish jewelry.

“I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be,” she told Elle. “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

The 30 singer shares a son Angelo, 10, with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Adele and Konecki finalized their divorce in March 2021, months before she made things Instagram official with Paul.

In addition to the concern insiders have about the singer dating Paul, they have concern over Adele’s drinking habits. Some sources accuse Paul of being a “questionable influence” who’s “sucked her into this splashy, flashy environment.”

As smitten as Adele is over Paul, insiders speculate that “one day he’ll just take off and move on to his next conquest.”

We all know Adele will turn this saga into a song.