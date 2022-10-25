Adidas Cancels Partnership with Ye After CAA Drops Him as a Client and Completed Documentary Shelved

The cancelation of the artist formerly known as Kanye West continues.

According to CNBC, after stating recently that their relationship is “under review,” sports company adidas has officially ended its relationship with Ye. This news comes right after the controversial hip-hop recording artist was dropped by the agency managing his career, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), amid an announcement that a forthcoming documentary has been officially shelved.

After being in a successful business relationship with Ye since 2013, adidas put out a statement on Tuesday reacting to comments the music producer has made about the Jewish community.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

When Ye appeared on the since-deleted Drink Champs podcast on Revolt, he practically dared the apparel company to act when he stated, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

On Monday, it was reported that Hollywood talent agency CAA confirmed that it had cut ties with the combative fashion designer. A representative from the agency expressed it to CNBC.

“I can confirm that Kanye is not a client.”

Also, on Monday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that film and television studio MRC decided to drop the forthcoming documentary that it had done on Ye.

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” MRC CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, as well as COO Scott Tenley, wrote in an open letter. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

They also stated that there would be no entries into any film festivals as “all activities are being pulled.”