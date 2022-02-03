Adidas Partners to Inspire Students from Marginalized Communities

Today’s students are imagining a world and career path far beyond what traditional systems are set up to provide. Design and creative hobbies have become more than just that – they are an opportunity for youth to explore a future that can become a career. Today, adidas is proud to support the Iovine and Young Academy and PENSOLE founder Dr. D’Wayne Edwards in an expanded partnership to create opportunities for students to embrace creativity and see expanded possibilities for their future.

“This partnership marks an ongoing chapter to offer the next generation of creative thinkers and dreamers the skills to shape the future of design. Despite someone’s background or economic standing, kids bold enough to dream big should be provided with equitable access to education,” said Edwards, PENSOLE founder. PENSOLE was established in 2010 by Edwards to give talented young design students — regardless of socioeconomic background — an opportunity to learn from the industry’s best, according to a press release .

This past fall, in partnership with the USC Iovine and Young Academy, students participated in a series of “Wood U” workshops, working with adidas and Inglewood native, D Smoke to design an apparel and footwear line driven by longevity, ambition, power and love, that will launch in select LA stores on Feb. 7.

The Iovine and Young Academy was founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young in 2013 to give young, creative disruptors the tools and inspiration to develop as leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs. In partnership with Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) will launch a new high school, currently known as Regional High School #1, whose curriculum will build on the Academy’s unique approach that combines design, business, and technology with hands-on, real-world learning. Together with adidas and PENSOLE, the partnership will give young students of color who are passionate about design unparalleled access to future careers and opportunities.

“adidas has long been involved in the Los Angeles area and its community. As part of our commitment to continue to support communities and our youth, we’re proud to be part of these new partnerships to advance opportunities for students from communities who are historically underserved,” said Ayesha Martin, adidas senior director, Communities & Social Impact.

“We’re bringing together the absolute best in sport, business and design – first working with students in the Los Angeles area and then with others around the country through adidas Community.”

More details on the partnership, including a launch video narrated by Inglewood native and two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur D Smoke, are available.

Join the adidas Community platform to explore the Wood U curriculum and other workshops. The goal of the platform is to increase diversity within our industry and society by providing access to mentors, curricula and events for under-represented youth – invaluable tools and resources to enable them to become change-makers. adidas Community is a platform and a mindset, a new classroom and window into the world, a space for collaboration and connection, a chance to create the future, starting now. When we have the ability to see possibilities for our youth, we shape a better future together.