U.S. First Black Woman-Owned Sneaker Boutique, Premium Goods, Designs Newest Adidas Sneaker Jennifer Ford's Premium Goods and adidas will release a limited-edition PG X CAMPUS '00 sneaker to honor Houston car culture.







Premium Goods owner Jennifer Ford is the first Black woman to own a sneaker boutique in the U.S., and she’s holding it down for Houstonian sneakerheads as she continues to expand her Texas-based boutique and embarks on her latest partnership with adidas.

The Houston, Texas native launched Premium Goods in October 2004 after graduating from Emory University with an economics degree and pursuing her passion for retail and women’s product development in New York. Premium Goods is the first independent sneaker boutique in Texas. As a longtime sneakerhead who brought the boutique shop experience to Houstonians 20 years ago, Ford dedicates her designs to honor Houston culture at its finest. As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, she opened her Premium Goods location as an extension of a friend’s original Premium Goods store in Brooklyn.

Ford’s Rice Village boutique is recognized by local artists, designers, and athletes as a go-to spot to snag some of the most stylish sneakers on the market. Now, she’s added a new release date to her Premium Goods lineup. Her latest partnership with adidas Cornerstone Community approaches the launch of a limited-edition PG X CAMPUS ‘00 sneaker in honor of Houston’s distinctive car culture. According to a press release sent to BE, the Premium Goods founder and her team were tapped by adidas to collaborate on creating the Campus ‘00 silhouette. The PG X CAMPUS ‘00 was brought to life with a car show at The Asylum Car Garage on Oct. 19. Car enthusiasts and Houstonians gathered to enjoy a showcase of vehicles curated by the Premium Goods team.

Attendees got first dibs on the sneaker, which has a cracked leather upper to represent that every whip isn’t “polished and pristine.” The design also features a hidden pocket to reflect the concept of a glove compartment. “Each detail of the footwear is a bold expression of Houston car culture’s grit, ingenuity, and determination,” the press release states.

Premium Goods and adidas unveiled the CAMPUS ‘00 silhouette in a two-part ad titled “Blood, Sweat, & Gears.” The partnership expands on adidas’ commitment to supporting BIPOC-serving retailers. The new release is “dedicated to all the gearheads” and encourages car enthusiasts to “conquer every turn” and “get to the finish line.”

The PG X CAMPUS ‘00 will be available to the general public on Oct. 24 in-store and online for $130.00. According to Ford’s LinkedIn, her position as one of the few Black women in the industry has inspired her to support her community and empower other women and minorities as they achieve their own goals. AfroTech noted that a portion of the limited-edition PG X CAMPUS ‘00 sneaker proceeds will go toward Dekaney High School’s Auto Tech Program.

Sneaker lovers can also check out other brands featured at Premium Goods, like Nike, Converse, New Balance, and others. Ford’s team also has stylish selections for kids through Premiumkids, a children’s store Ford’s team launched in 2010.

