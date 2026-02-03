Contributor Network by Black Enterprise Ask Your Fairygodmentor®: Advocate For Black History Month Without Becoming The ‘DEI Person’ At Work The more support you have from leadership, the better







Dear Fairygodmentor®,

I want to advocate for Black History Month at work without becoming the “DEI person.” Help?

Sincerely,

Black History Advocate

Dear Black History Advocate,

It seems like these days Black History is being erased right before our eyes. So, I overstand your desire to advocate for observing Black History Month (BHM) at your office without people assuming you are suddenly all things DEI.

There are a few things you can do to advocate for BHM without becoming the designated DEI leader at work.

Gain Sponsors

When advocating for company-wide programs, the more support you have from leadership, the better. Have you discussed your event ideas with the folks who typically run programs, like your DEI department (if you still have one) or human resources?

Take a look around your office. Are there allies who would be interested in lending their social capital and support to get this event off the ground? If so, Show Your Ask and ask for help launching your Black History Month event or programming.

Share Your Vision

Once you’ve gathered a group of champions for observing Black History Month at your office, discuss what honoring the month actually looks like.

How do you want employees to feel or what do you want them to learn after attending the event(s)?

When you clearly convey your vision and open the discussion with sponsors, you maintain your agency and your level of participation.

Set Expectations That Meet Reality

If you’re volunteering to support or lead a BHM event, be clear about what you’re committing to. Be specific. What is your role? What is your intention for being involved? What will your level of commitment be?

Just because you brought up the idea of observing Black History Month doesn’t mean you need to do everything required to launch the program. Delegate. Partner with your ERG (if you still have one) or with champions who can help carry the load. That’s why securing sponsors and advocates early matters — so you don’t burn yourself out.

Document and Share Your Wins

I’ve talked about the power of the DIG (Damn I’m Good) folder, and this kind of event planning is no exception. Not only should you document the specifics of the event — attendance, engagement, and feedback — you should also capture this work in your performance review.

Leading a company-wide program is a big deal and clearly demonstrates leadership skills. Don’t let this short month result in short memories.

Make sure this event or programming stays top of mind. Don’t be afraid to reference it from time to time. I have a good feeling your involvement will inspire others to step up and lead similar programming throughout the year.

Just because you take the lead in infusing Black history into the workplace doesn’t mean you need to take the lead in all things DEI. Find your sponsors, be clear about your involvement, and document and share your wins.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®



About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

Have a question for Your Fairygodmentor®?

Submit your career and leadership questions, whether it’s about navigating a micromanager, setting boundaries, negotiating for a raise, or handling burnout. Ask Your Fairygodmentor® today!