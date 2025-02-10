Ask Your FairyGodMentor®: How To Handle Being Your Job‘s Go-To On Diversity

Reader’s Question:

Hi FairyGodMentor,

As one of the few Black employees in my company, I’m always asked to represent diversity initiatives, but it’s not in my job description. How do I manage this additional burden?

Yours truly,

– Token Fatigue

Dear Token Fatigue,

Whew! It’s one thing to have DEI initiatives at work, but being the unofficial spokesperson, day in and day out? That’s beyond exhausting! As a Black professional, I’ve walked this path, and trust me, I’ve wanted to print t-shirts for the “DEI By Default Club.” Wearing this iron cloak of representation is heavy — and it absolutely shouldn’t be part of any workplace dress code.

Step 1: Reflect—Did You Volunteer or Were You “Voluntold”?

Think back to how this all started. Did you offer to support one event and suddenly find yourself cast as the Chief Diversity Officer? Or did people simply assume you’re an expert in all things DEI because you’re passionate about the topic — or, let’s be real, because of your identity?

I’m going to keep it real, sometimes, the expectation to participate in these programs sneaks into performance reviews or professional development plans. If that’s the case, it’s time to revisit how this responsibility crept onto your plate. People love to take advantage of good intentions, but it’s up to you to set healthy boundaries.

When taking on any initiative, make it clear from the start:

• What you’re committing to.

• How long you’re willing to be involved.

This helps others understand that your role is temporary, not permanent, and sets the foundation for reducing burnout. Set expectations that meet your reality.

Step 2: Assess Your Capacity

Ask yourself:

• Do you want to completely step away from these initiatives, or would you prefer to stay involved occasionally?

• How much time and energy can you realistically commit?

If your tank is empty, that’s completely valid — and it’s important to communicate that reality to those making the requests.

Step 3: Communicate Clear Boundaries

When it’s time to draw the line, clarity is key. Try saying:

“I’m honored to contribute to these important initiatives, but I need to balance this with my primary responsibilities to make sure that I’m delivering my best work.”

If it feels like your job description has quietly expanded, start documenting these extra tasks. Keep your receipts! Bring them up during performance reviews to highlight your contributions — and possibly negotiate for a raise or merit increase.

Additionally, this would be a perfect time to suggest the creation of an Employee Resource Group (ERG) or encourage HR to designate a diversity officer to share the load. Be explicit that your suggestion doesn’t mean you’re volunteering to lead — unless that aligns with your interests and goals.

Step 4: Reclaim Your Power

You have every right to step back if this work is becoming overwhelming. Setting boundaries doesn’t mean you don’t care about diversity — it means you’re protecting your energy to make the most meaningful impact possible.



Trade that iron cloak for a cape! By using your boundary-setting superpowers, you can lighten your load and ensure DEI initiatives are shared responsibilities, not individual burdens. Your ancestors will be so proud.

You’ve got this!

Your Truly,

Your FairyGodMentor®

RELATED CONTENT: OP-ED: Can Fired DEI Professionals Sue Attackers For Defamation?



Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and the founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that develops empowered, results-driven leaders through engaging leadership development coaching, training, and facilitation.

Have a question about handling a micromanager? Are you having difficulty navigating spaces because of your hair? Is work stressing you out? Do you need support coaching poor performance, or are you wondering how to effectively negotiate and get the job offer you desire? Do you have any questions about career and leadership development?

Ask Your FairyGodMentor® here.