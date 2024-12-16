Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman African American Film Critics Association Announces Winners of 2024 Awards Films leading the wins include 'The Piano Lesson,' 'Sing Sing,' and 'Nickel Boys.'







The Piano Lesson, Sing Sing, and Nickel Boys were the big winners of the African American Film Critics Association’s 2024 Awards, which were recently announced.

The association primarily focuses on films surrounding the Black experience.

Its top 10 films of 2024 included the aforementioned trio as well as box office hits that had Black leads, such as Wicked and Gladiator II. Independent features such as Dahomey and Exhibiting Forgiveness also made the cut.

Colman Domingo won best actor for Sing Sing while Marianne Jean-Baptiste earned the best actress award for Hard Truths. Danielle Deadwyler, who garnered acclaim for her performance in The Piano Lesson, won best supporting actress.

The best documentary category resulted in a tie between Daughters and Dahomey.

Best picture and best director went to Ramel Ross for Nickel Boys, based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Best ensemble went to the cast of The Piano Lesson, which featured John David Washington and Samuel L. Jackson alongside Deadwyler.

Andra Day also secured the best song win for “Bricks,” showcased in Exhibiting Forgiveness.

The AAFCA’s over 100 members selected the winners. AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson,called this selection of films a “defining year for cinema.”

“We are proud to honor this year’s filmmakers and talent, whose work continues to expand the scope of humanity on screen,” Robertson said. “These films do more than entertain—they amplify voices and perspectives that deserve to be heard, and we look forward to celebrating their lasting impact.”

The winners will celebrate in person during the official ceremony on Feb. 19. Among the honorees, Malcolm Washington will receive the Emerging Director Award for The Piano Lesson and Nicole Avant will take home the Beacon Award. Ross will receive the Spotlight Award.

