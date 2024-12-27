News by Kandiss Edwards Kwanzaa Celebrations Are Kicking Off Across The South The seven principles of Kwanzaa are being passed down through immersive events and education.







The International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, hosts special Kwanzaa events on Dec. 26–27.

The events commence on the first day of Kwanzaa, which is always the day after Christmas. The non-religious holiday was created in the 1960s to help Black Americans connect and reclaim traditions and knowledge in the Diaspora. Brandon Reed, public historian of the International African American Museum, spoke with Live 5 about the significance of Kwanzaa.

“Kwanzaa is essential to how we understand the African Diaspora and its connections to this African-American identity. Thinking about these African values and traditions and how they build and inform on what we do today.”

The Spirit Of Kwanzaa: Drop-In Educational Workshop features crafts and educational materials to enlighten attendees about the holiday’s seven principles: Umoja, Kujichagulia, Ujima, Ujamaa, Nia, Kuumba, and Imani.

Charleston is not the only city celebrating the holiday. Kenneth Zakee, who has been organizing festivities for the past four decades, is working to bring Kwanzaa observation activities to the metro Atlanta area. The elder told 11 Alive that he believes the celebration is timely, as this year has been trying for many. Zakee believes that embracing the founding principles of unity, self-determination, and collective work will bring Atlanta’s Black community together.

“This year has put a dent in many people’s faith, but as we go into the new year, it’s important to restore that faith and focus on what binds us together,” he said. “It’s time to come together, celebrate, and carry these principles with us into the future,” he continued.

If you’re in Atlanta and want to join in on the Kwanzaa festivities, you can check out a few of Atlanta’s events below.

Umoja Kwanzaa Celebration – Dec. 26

The ArtsXchange Community Gathering

African dancing & drumming, children’s activities, artisan market, performances, candle lighting ceremony, unity circle, and refreshments.

Location:

The ArtsXchange

2148 Newnan Street

East Point, GA 30344

Kujichagulia Kwanzaa Celebration – Dec. 27

1 pm – 6 pm

New Black Wall Street Market

Libation, Guest Speakers, Black Trivia, Live Music & Dance, and Vendor Market

Location:

New Black Wall Street Market

8109 Mall Parkway,

Stonecrest, GA 30038

Tamu S. Kanyama Preparatory presents A Taste of the Diaspora – Dec. 28

1 pm – 6 pm

New Black Wall Street Market

Fun Food & Culture, Exciting Programs, and Vibrant Market Davis Bozeman Johnson Law P.C. Beacon Hill human Rights Nurturing The Journey NSM

Location

New Black Wall Street Market

8109 Mall Parkway

Stonecrest, Ga 30038

Ujamaa Kwanzaa Celebration – Dec. 29

1 pm – 6 pm

New Black Wall Street Market

Libation, Guest Speakers, Black Trivia, Live Music &Dance, and Vendor Market

Location:

New Black Wall Street Market

8109 Mall Parkway,

Stonecrest, GA 30038

Kwanzaa at the Apex – Dec. 31

2 pm-4 pm

Shrine of the Black Madonna Bookstore and Cultural Center

Hosted by Griot Kenneth Zakee

Celebrate culture. Embrace unity. Discover Kwanzaa.

Vendors and Entertainment!

Location

Apex Museum

135 Auburn Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30303

