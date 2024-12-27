December 27, 2024
Kwanzaa Celebrations Are Kicking Off Across The South
The seven principles of Kwanzaa are being passed down through immersive events and education.
The International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, hosts special Kwanzaa events on Dec. 26–27.
The events commence on the first day of Kwanzaa, which is always the day after Christmas. The non-religious holiday was created in the 1960s to help Black Americans connect and reclaim traditions and knowledge in the Diaspora. Brandon Reed, public historian of the International African American Museum, spoke with Live 5 about the significance of Kwanzaa.
“Kwanzaa is essential to how we understand the African Diaspora and its connections to this African-American identity. Thinking about these African values and traditions and how they build and inform on what we do today.”
The Spirit Of Kwanzaa: Drop-In Educational Workshop features crafts and educational materials to enlighten attendees about the holiday’s seven principles: Umoja, Kujichagulia, Ujima, Ujamaa, Nia, Kuumba, and Imani.
Charleston is not the only city celebrating the holiday. Kenneth Zakee, who has been organizing festivities for the past four decades, is working to bring Kwanzaa observation activities to the metro Atlanta area. The elder told 11 Alive that he believes the celebration is timely, as this year has been trying for many. Zakee believes that embracing the founding principles of unity, self-determination, and collective work will bring Atlanta’s Black community together.
“This year has put a dent in many people’s faith, but as we go into the new year, it’s important to restore that faith and focus on what binds us together,” he said. “It’s time to come together, celebrate, and carry these principles with us into the future,” he continued.
If you’re in Atlanta and want to join in on the Kwanzaa festivities, you can check out a few of Atlanta’s events below.
Umoja Kwanzaa Celebration – Dec. 26
The ArtsXchange Community Gathering
African dancing & drumming, children’s activities, artisan market, performances, candle lighting ceremony, unity circle, and refreshments.
Location:
The ArtsXchange
2148 Newnan Street
East Point, GA 30344
Kujichagulia Kwanzaa Celebration – Dec. 27
1 pm – 6 pm
New Black Wall Street Market
Libation, Guest Speakers, Black Trivia, Live Music & Dance, and Vendor Market
Location:
New Black Wall Street Market
8109 Mall Parkway,
Stonecrest, GA 30038
Tamu S. Kanyama Preparatory presents A Taste of the Diaspora – Dec. 28
1 pm – 6 pm
New Black Wall Street Market
Fun Food & Culture, Exciting Programs, and Vibrant Market Davis Bozeman Johnson Law P.C. Beacon Hill human Rights Nurturing The Journey NSM
Location
New Black Wall Street Market
8109 Mall Parkway
Stonecrest, Ga 30038
Ujamaa Kwanzaa Celebration – Dec. 29
1 pm – 6 pm
New Black Wall Street Market
Libation, Guest Speakers, Black Trivia, Live Music &Dance, and Vendor Market
Location:
New Black Wall Street Market
8109 Mall Parkway,
Stonecrest, GA 30038
Kwanzaa at the Apex – Dec. 31
2 pm-4 pm
Shrine of the Black Madonna Bookstore and Cultural Center
Hosted by Griot Kenneth Zakee
Celebrate culture. Embrace unity. Discover Kwanzaa.
Vendors and Entertainment!
Location
Apex Museum
135 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
RELATED CONTENT: Kwanzaa Cookbook Updated With Modern Recipes To Celebrate Unity, Community, And Healing