Blood Bank Urges African Americans to Donate Blood For Sickle Cell Patients

One of the largest nonprofits supplying blood to hospitals and health centers is urging African Americans to donate more blood.

Lorean Mays, who oversees the African-American and Sickle Cell initiative at Blood Assurance, said that less than 3% of blood donors are of African-American descent. She says it’s urgent that the percentage rise.

“You have a more genetic match if you have an African-American donor giving that blood,” Mays told Local 3 News (Chattanooga, TN). “That is then going to be provided to a sickle cell patient in the hospital in crisis, or as we call it, an emergency.”

Mays, who has spent over two decades advocating for health and medical awareness, is calling for more donations ahead of Blood Donor Day (June 14) and World Sickle Cell Day (June 19).

Sickle Cell Impacts African Americans More

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder affecting red blood cells. Research indicates a higher prevalence of sickle cell disease among Black Americans than in other racial groups in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sickle cell disease (SCD) affects about 100,000 people in the United States. More than 90% are non-Hispanic Black or African American. The estimated life expectancy of those with SCD in the United States is more than 20 years shorter than the average expected.

According to Mays, African Americans who donate blood often provide a genetic match to other African Americans, which is important because there are instances when the body rejects blood donations, even if the body needs it.

“There are some that, because they have to have so many transfusions and depending on the severity of the disease, they can begin to reject the blood,” said Mays.

Mays added that blood donations from everyone are necessary and anything will help Blood Assurance’s current severe need.

“Ideally when we’re speaking of sickle cell disease, we want to speak directly to the African-American community,” she explained. “But that does not mean our Asian counterparts, white counterparts, Hispanic and Latino counterparts cannot donate.”

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. According to leaders, more than 540 volunteer blood donors are needed daily to adequately supply these hospitals.

For more information on donating, visit the Blood Assurance website.

