News by Mitti Hicks Trump Adds 24 African Nations In Controversial $15,000 Visa Bond Policy Of the 38 countries on the list, 24 are African.







The Trump administration has expanded its controversial visa bond program, requiring certain visitors to post a refundable $15,000 bond before traveling to the United States. Of the 38 countries on the list, 24 are African.

Under the policy, travelers applying for a standard B1/B2 business or tourism visa may be asked to post a refundable bond. The bonds range from $5,000 to $15,000. Payments do not guarantee a visa. However, the money will be refunded if the application is denied or if the traveler complies with the U.S. visa terms, Business Insider Africa reports.

U.S. officials say the bond program is intended to discourage people from overstaying their visits. They also say it ensures that applicants return home once their visas expire. The expanded list will take effect on Jan. 21 this year.

In addition to the visa bond program, Trump has implemented a travel ban that blocks people from at least 19 countries, and those with Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents from entering the U.S.

Critics Argue That Bonds Create Financial Barriers For Families

Those who oppose the Trump administration’s bond policy argue that it creates financial barriers that make traveling to the United States impossible for families and entrepreneurs.

The newly added countries include: Algeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Nigeria, Senegal, Tajikistan, Togo, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe. Previous countries include Bhutan, Botswana, the Central African Republic, the Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania, Turkmenistan, and Zambia.

The move by the Trump administration is its latest attempt to tighten US visa policies. Recently, the administration said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) would review travelers’ social media histories and travel records more closely. The change would affect visitors eligible for the Visa Waiver Program. People from at least 42 countries can travel to the United States for up to 90 days with an electronic travel authorization. As the New York Times reports, listing social media has always been optional. If the proposal is approved, it would require social media information.

RELATED CONTENT: Detty December Turns African Cities Into December-Long Hubs For Music, Culture, And Diaspora Connection