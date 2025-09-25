Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman AfriCon Celebrates Achievements Of The Diaspora As It Paves Way For Future Innovators Africon 2025 showcased a diverse array of the diaspora as it celebrated African achievement.







AfriCon kicked off its 2025 convention with trailblazers, game-changers, and innovators from across the diaspora celebrating their storied impact.

Taking place at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta from Sept. 18-20, a diverse array of African and Black Americans came together to network and discuss innovations within a variety of industries. Speakers ranged from content creators to entrepreneurs and political officials, all engaging in conversations on how to elevate future leaders and drive progress.

Presented with Fidelity Nigeria International Trade and Creative Connect, attendees arrived in their cultural-infused business attire to start the jam-packed schedule of main stage sessions, workshops, and deal-room pitches. With a heightened emphasis on sustainable impact and direct support, AfriCon provided 1-on-1s to small-group meetings for emerging idea-holders to connect with capital experts.

As global entrepreneurship and diasporic connection took the forefront, the main stage held panels that brought pioneers in fintech sectors, multi media marketing, and more. With major themes of navigating a new job market in the age of AI to spearheading businesses despite the obstacles for Black owners, speakers shared their insights to the vast audience.

Panelist Azocha Nkobena spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE about how one can sustain their career with AI, seeing the technology as a resource and not a hindrance in their career progression.

“I know within our community as Black and Brown folks, there’s a lot of fear about AI replacing our jobs… In order for us to protect ourselves, we need to educate ourselves on what it means. We need to understand how we can use it in order to help find our leadership traits,” explained Nkobena, Managing Director at Accenture.

She added, “From my perspective, we are in a transformative and disruptive environment right now. There’s a lot of change happening. Let’s not be fearful about it. Stay ahead of it, and as we get to know more about it, let’s create communities within our communities to help educate people around us.”

Workshops focused on the creative and entrepreneurial ambitions of attendees. These intimate gatherings focused on getting projects to the big screen and sourcing investors that can bring a brand to life. However, AfriCon’s offerings did not stop there. Throughout the weekend event, guests could also visit an art gallery and marketplace filled with African-owned businesses to support local entrepreneurs.

Rapper Wale also held a main stage session, speaking on his Nigerian-American upbringing. In his fireside chat, he encouraged all to embrace their cultures amid this renaissance of African music and art within the evolving entertainment industry.

“Lean into your culture, lean into your inspiration. It’s a rich culture that we have, no matter which tribe. There’s a lot to pull from. And even the culture that raised you here…lean into your truth and what made you, you,” shared the rapper.

To culminate the festivities, AfriCon also hosted its newly-imagined Icon Gala in Atlanta. Through its display of African brilliance, excellence, and fashion, the night embraced a diverse heritage and accomplishment while guests wore their finest cultural attire.

As AfriCon celebrates another year of empowerment, it commemorates those that have paved the way for future leaders, all while putting the diaspora on its own main stage.

