Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman AfriCon Brings Business Leaders And Innovators Across The Diaspora To Atlanta







AfriCon 2025 will head to Atlanta’s Omni Hotel from Sept. 18 to 20 for its latest gathering of business leaders and innovators within the African diaspora.

Attendees can expect transformative programming to elevate their ideas and ambitions. AfriCon has become a signature event for entrepreneurs and creative trailblazers to advance the diverse Black community.

The three-day event will include various panels and workshops focusing on investments and business development. With panelists such as Denis Asamoah, cofounder of FORVR Mood; Amir Rassol, founder of The Folklore; and Thabiti Steven, CSO of Steve Harvey Group, participants will learn about global entrepreneurship to expand their brand for an international audience.

A16z will also host a “From Idea to Investment” session, teaching aspiring business owners to bring their visions to life.

One of AfriCon’s premier experiences will be its Deal Room Activations. Startup founders can speak with investors from Morgan Stanley, Collab Capital, and more to potentially secure up to $500 million in capital investments. Founders will also get the chance to pitch to major retailers such as Walmart and Whole Foods to get their products on shelves.

AfriCon 2025 will also encourage guests to patronize Black-owned businesses in its immersive marketplace.

“AfriCon is more than a conference—it’s an ecosystem built to create pathways for global entrepreneurship, investment, and cultural exchange,” said Dami Kujembola, CEO of of Amplify Africa, parent company of Africon, said in a press release. “We’ve curated every moment to ensure attendees walk away with not just connections, but actionable opportunities to grow their businesses.”

Additional panels include discussions on the global music economy to developing AI-proof businesses, as well as the amplification of Black-owned beauty brands. But as true cultural explosion, attendees will also speak and show out with their finest looks and undeniable brand visions.

With an expected $200 million in economic impact, AfriCon 2025 remains ready for its diaspora takeover for the culture’s latest game-changers.

Interested in attending AfriCon? Find tickets here.

