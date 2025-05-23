Afrika Bambaataa Loses Civil Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Child Molestation

Hip-hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa, who has been accused of sexual abuse by several people for years, lost a civil lawsuit filed against him.

According to Rolling Stone, the Bronx-bred legend was sued by a John Doe in a New York State Supreme Court case that accused Bambaataa of child molestation and sex trafficking.

Earlier this week, after Bambaataaa did not appear in court, Judge Alexander M. Tisch entered a default judgment.

The suit, filed in 2021, claims the Planet Rock artist sexually abused John Doe several times, starting from when he was 12 years old, from 1991 until 1995. Bambaattaa was 33 or 34 at the time.

Bambaataa never responded to the lawsuit. Over the years, he has denied similar accusations from more than 10 men who claimed he engaged in illegal sex acts with them when they were boys.

In 2016, Bambaataa denied “any and allegations” of molestation to Rolling Stone.

“I, Afrika Bambaataa, want to take this opportunity at the advice of my legal counsel to personally deny any and all allegations of any type of sexual molestation of anyone. These allegations are baseless and are a cowardly attempt to tarnish my reputation and legacy in hip-hop at this time.”

Two of the accusers have been very vocal, Hassan Campbell and Ronald Savage (Bee Stinger), although Savage, a former music industry executive, reportedly recanted in 2024.

However, activist Leila Wills, co-founder of the advocacy group Hip-Hop Stands With Survivors, filed an FCC complaint against Hot 97 after DJ Funkmaster Flex brought Bambaataa to the radio station as a guest on his show. Flex confirmed that Savage took back his accusations.

Wills told Rolling Stone that Hot 97 was reckless for allowing Bambaataa airtime.

