Artist Afroman Told Crowd Over Weekend He’s Getting Into Politics by Running for US President

Maybe his recent troubles with police officers steered him toward this decision: Afroman said that he will be running for the land’s highest political office in 2024.

According to TMZ, at a recent concert in Poplar Bluff, MO, the weed-loving recording artist (real name: Joseph Foreman) told the audience that he plans on running for President of the United States. He made the announcement at the Black River Coliseum over the weekend. The artist told the crowd right before he performed one of his songs, so no one might have actually believed him.

He mentioned, of course, that if he was elected president that he would make sure that all weed is legal.

TMZ reported that sources have informed the gossip outlet that Afroman is serious about running, and he would be running as an independent. There is no record that he filed the intention with the Federal Elections Commission, but the information is supposed to be forthcoming.