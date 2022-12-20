Artist Afroman Told Crowd Over Weekend He’s Getting Into Politics by Running for US President

Maybe his recent troubles with police officers steered him toward this decision: Afroman said that he will be running for the land’s highest political office in 2024.
According to TMZ, at a recent concert in Poplar Bluff, MO, the weed-loving recording artist (real name: Joseph Foreman) told the audience that he plans on running for President of the United States. He made the announcement at the Black River Coliseum over the weekend. The artist told the crowd right before he performed one of his songs, so no one might have actually believed him.
He mentioned, of course, that if he was elected president that he would make sure that all weed is legal.
TMZ reported that sources have informed the gossip outlet that Afroman is serious about running, and he would be running as an independent. There is no record that he filed the intention with the Federal Elections Commission, but the information is supposed to be forthcoming.
See the video where Afroman made the announcement. It’s unlikely this will be replicated by any candidate.
Afroman was in the news a couple of weeks ago when he claimed that police officers stole $400 from his house in a raid that produced nothing illegal. According to WXIX, police officers removed evidence in the summer when they raided the recording artist’s home. They were looking for drugs and paraphernalia that were supposedly on the premises. The officers were also told that trafficking and kidnapping had occurred there. However, no drugs or paraphernalia were reported to be found.
Investigators took $5,031 in cash during the search, which was $400 short when Afroman picked it up, believing that the cash was proceeds of drug trafficking. Afroman said the cash on hand was from money he had earned from shows at music venues.
The Adams County Prosecutor’s Office acknowledged that there was no probative criminal evidence, and no charges were filed against the artist.