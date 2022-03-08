Wu-Tang Clan Producer Files Lawsuit Against NYPD for False Arrest After Spending Four Years in Prison

A producer who has worked with hip-hop collective the Wu-Tang Clan filed a federal lawsuit last week against the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and prosecutors in Manhattan.

In his suit, he alleges that a sex assault accusation levied against him amounted to false arrest and negligence. That charge kept him in jail for four years before he was found not guilty on the top charge.

According to the New York Daily News, Derrick Harris, 52, a music producer who worked with the likes of the Wu-Tang Clan, Alicia Keys, and Busta Rhymes, among others, was accused of assault on Sept. 12, 2011, according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.