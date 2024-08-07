by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Ahmaud Arbery 5K Goes Virtual For All To Celebrate And ‘Run With Maud’ Runners in Atlanta can meet with Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, and a special guest after the 5K.









The “Run with Maud” 5K will go virtual this August so all can celebrate the life of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man killed while jogging through a Georgia neighborhood in 2020.

The event began last year as a fundraising effort for the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation. In partnership with the Atlanta Track Club, 1,200 participants joined in the 5k across the city. Additionally, 2,000 runners from nine countries joined virtually.

The foundation raised over $200,000 from the run.

“Nothing will ever make up for losing Maud, who lost his life while running to ease his mind,” said Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, who founded the organization, in the press release. “But if his death can help us find ways to create safe spaces where Black boys can run freely without fear to improve their mental and physical well-being, his legacy will live on.”

Arbery’s death made national headlines as the 25-year-old was murdered in a racially motivated hate crime. While jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, he was chased by a white father-and-son duo alongside their neighbor. The son fatally shot Arbery, but all three men received prison sentences for their involvement in the killing.

While his death contributed to Black Lives Matter protests that year, the foundation still aims to advance racial justice.

“Atlanta Track Club is proud to have organized the first Run with Maud 5K last year, and the city of Atlanta was proud to host it,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “But going fully virtual is the best way we know to allow runners and walkers from around the world to join hands to show their commitment to make running safe for everyone.”

Runners in Atlanta can meet with Cooper-Jones and a special guest after the 5K. Registration costs $20 with a commemorative “Run With Maud” t-shirt for additional purchase. All proceeds will support the foundation’s programming, which includes academic scholarships for Brunswick High School students and its Youth Experience event.

