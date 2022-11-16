Aht Aht! ‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Calls Out Xscape Member For Outfit at Soul Train Music Awards

Oh, the girls are fighting! Kandi Burruss has been a real housewife for too long not to speak her mind when it comes to her Xscape group members.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently took to the comments to shut down groupmate LaTocha Scott after she claimed to have missed the “memo” on the color theme for their red carpet attire at Sunday’s Soul Train Music Awards.

Scott took to Instagram Tuesday to share a close-up of Xscape’s glam for the pre-taped music event where the group received the Lady of Soul award. “Still on a high from last night,” she captioned her post. “So Grateful to receive the #LadyOfSoul Award. To still be embraced after 29 years is very humbling.”

“Thank you to all of the Xscape Fans who’ve supported us throughout the years, and Thank you to BET for giving us our flowers,” she continued.

“Make sure you tune in to the #SoulTrainAwards on November 26th to see us do our thing.”

She ended her caption by addressing the elephant in the room. Burruss, Tamika Scott, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris were all matching in their different silver sequined gowns while LaTocha Scott stood out like a sore thumb in her green gown.

“**Sorry, I didn’t get the memo, but everyone still looked amazing. 💚,” she wrote.

But instead of ignoring the excuse, Burruss hopped into Scott’s comments to call her out for purposely choosing to go against what the ladies agreed to wear as a group.

“@Iamlatocha the only thing for people to know is that you chose to have a separate stylist from the rest of the group,” Burruss quipped.

“You chose to separate yourself do not blame us for that. Stop continuing to put out false narratives.”

Fans of the group are well aware of the age-old feud within the group that centers around Scott’s desire to pursue a solo career. The group disbanded in 1998 to pursue solo projects and reformed in 2017.

During the breakup, Burruss and Harris secured Grammy wins for penning “No Scrubs” for TLC, among other chart-topping hits for Destiny’s Child and NSYNC.

Last month, Scott denied claims of leaving the group again after promotional posters for an upcoming tour didn’t include her. Insiders say Scott is still a member of Xscape but has chosen to take a step back due to her disagreements with groupmates.