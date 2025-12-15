Technology by Kandiss Edwards Shoppers Turn To AI To Snag Deals This Holiday Season Rising costs and stagnant wages push consumers toward AI assistants.







Artificial intelligence is aiding Americans in their holiday shopping this season. Shoppers are using AI tools for everything from personalized gift suggestions to direct purchases and price tracking.

As prices rise and wages stagnate, consumers face tight budgets. This is leading to an increased use of AI chatbots and assistants to help them find deals and make purchases. Half of U.S. adults surveyed as part of The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research say it is harder than usual to afford holiday presents this year. Thus, consumers are using chatbot tools to guide their shopping decisions, leading major retailers like Walmart and Target to partner with AI platforms such as ChatGPT to allow customers to shop directly on the platform.

Salesforce projects that AI will influence about $263 billion in global holiday sales this year. The figure represents a significant portion of online orders as AI tools help consumers discover products, compare prices, and make buying decisions more efficiently.

AI-powered tools now offer features beyond simple search. Some assistants provide occasion-based gift suggestions and price comparisons tailored to a user’s inputs, while newer systems aim to streamline checkout processes without leaving the chat interface. This integration is the first wave of “agentic commerce,” in which AI can actively mediate transactions rather than just assist with research.

Assistance is needed, as Americans are struggling to pay for necessities. Consequently, the financial burden of holiday shopping is difficult to manage.

“The poll found that when consumers do shop, about half of Americans are finding the lowest price more than they can normally afford. About 4 in 10 are dipping into their savings more than at other times.”

The rise of AI in retail is not limited to large chains. Independent AI shopping platforms and voice-enabled systems are emerging that help users refine recommendations through conversational queries and memory of prior interactions.

As shoppers adapt to AI-assisted discovery and purchasing, the holiday season may mark a turning point in AI’s usefulness to the greater population.

