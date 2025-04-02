HBCU by Sharelle Burt North Carolina Central University Launches 1st Of Its Kind Artificial Intelligence Institute After receiving a $1 million grant from Google.org, Central leaders hope 200 students will be encouraged to launch careers in this emerging industry.









North Carolina Central University is leading HBCUs into the artificial intelligence industry with the first-of-its-kind “Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Research,” ABC 11 reports.

The Durham-based HBCU is one of several schools throughout the Tar Heel State working to advance education surrounding AI as its popularity expands. Institute Director Dr. Siobahn Day Grady says the program, scheduled to open in May 2025, is the “first of its kind nationally, and we’re very proud of that.” After receiving a $1 million grant from Google.org, Grady hopes 200 students will be encouraged to launch careers in this emerging industry. “Through AI literacy and getting individuals hands-on opportunities to engage, we can really help position our students and our whole entire campus community in understanding that AI is a tool,” Grady said.

With a curriculum, research, mentorship, and other related initiatives, the grant allows the institute to grow through 2027.

In Greensboro, North Carolina A&T State University is moving into the AI space, giving reason to attach another rivalry with Central. The home of the Aggies is scheduled to launch its bachelor’s degree program in AI starting in the fall 2025 semester, expecting 150 students in its first year. Dean of the College of Science and Technology Abdellah Ahmidouch feels the program leads to a “bright future” for curious students. “Our bachelor’s degree will enable our graduates to help create real-world solutions to complex global issues and shape a brighter future through science and technology,” Ahmidouch said.

Executive Director of Duke University’s AI master’s program, Jon Reifschneider, shares similar sentiments. Its program first embedded in 2021, and Reifschneider said it’s seen lots of growth. He also thinks additional program opportunities at other schools will set students apart from others and heighten their positions for jobs in the AI field. “We’ve got a highly educated workforce, we’ve got some great companies, and some big tech companies doing research work here in the Triangle,” Reifschneider said.

“I think that the rise of the academic AI programs is really creating kind of a new breed of students who are equipped right from the start.”

North Carolina state leaders also see the need for an increase in AI programs, helping leaders advance and save money. According to The Carolina Journal, Treasurer Brad Briner announced at Central’s Institute that his office is participating in a 12-week agreement with OpenAI to modernize systems, streamline data processes, and provide efficient services for state taxpayers and local governments.

Central University Provost Ontario Wooden labeled the partnership as being about developing artificial intelligence “in ways that are ethical, safe, and have a lasting positive impact.” “It’s about harnessing AI to make our government more responsive, more transparent, and more forward-looking in the face of many challenges and opportunities of the 21st century,” Wooden said.

RELATED CONTENT: NCCU Establishes School Of Law Commission To Shape University’s Legal Education