(Photo: JGI/Jamie Grill, via Getty Images) Technology by Sidnee Michelle AI-Boom Could Put Americans’ 401(k) Savings At Risk About 54% of U.S. households have a 401(k), and many workers could have more financial exposure to the AI boom than they realize.







Artificial intelligence’s rapid rise on Wall Street could be creating an unexpected risk for millions of Americans relying on 401(k) plans to build their retirement savings, Fortune reports.

About 54% of U.S. households have a 401(k), and many workers may be more exposed to the AI boom than they realize. The concern stems from the growing concentration of major stock indexes in a relatively small group of technology companies benefiting from increased AI investment.

More than 80% of 401(k) plans default participants into target-date funds, according to the outlet. Because many retirement funds track market indexes weighted by company size, the largest companies can represent an increasingly significant share of investors’ portfolios as their market values rise.

The Magnificent Seven — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla — account for roughly 30% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization. Information technology and communication services collectively represent about 45% of the index.

That concentration could leave retirement accounts more exposed to losses if valuations among major AI-linked companies decline sharply.

“There’s a possible technological shock that’s built into the whole economy that could take down a big portion of the market,” Valentin Haddad, an associate professor of finance at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, told the outlet.

Questions have also emerged about how investments in AI companies are affecting corporate earnings. Amazon has invested $13 billion in AI company Anthropic.

Fortune reported that nearly $17 billion of Amazon’s approximately $30 billion in first-quarter net income came from a mark-to-market gain tied to Anthropic. Such gains reflect changes in an investment’s estimated value rather than cash generated through a company’s core operations.

These risks may matter most for workers approaching retirement, who have less time to recover their savings after a long market downturn.

The concerns do not necessarily mean workers should abandon index investing. Instead, investors can review factors such as their time horizon, risk tolerance, and asset allocation to determine whether their retirement portfolios align with their long-term financial goals.

As AI companies take up an increasingly significant share of the stock market, the technology boom is becoming more than a story about innovation.

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