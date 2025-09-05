Technology by Mitti Hicks Report: AI Will Impact 45 Million U.S. Jobs The hardest hit sectors will be retail, finance, education, and real estate, according to analysts.







A new report from The Gerald Huff Fund for Humanity reveals that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to impact tens of millions of jobs in the United States. In its groundbreaking report titled “Impact of AI on Workers in the United States,” researchers concluded that AI could impact more than 45 million jobs by 2028.

Nonprofit leaders say the report serves as a warning that action is needed as Americans enter an “economic upheaval on a scale seen only once a century.”

“We can’t retrain our way out of this,” said Gisele Huff, founder and president at the Gerald Huff Fund for Humanity.

Huff created the nonprofit in 2019 to honor her husband, Gerald Huff. He died in 2018 from pancreatic cancer. Before his passing, Gerald was a principal software engineer at Tesla and became an advocate for developing solutions to the problem of technological unemployment. He was a staunch advocate for Universal Basic Income (UBI).

“UBI is a transitional solution and is essential to give people the security and agency to navigate AI-driven change,” Gisele Huff added.

About The Report On AI Impact on the U.S. Economy

The study analyzed 745 occupations across 20 major U.S. industries using labor data from the U.S. Department of Labor’s O*NET database and the NAICS industry classification system. Each occupation was evaluated for an “AI Disruption Score,” which examined the likelihood of tasks within the role being automated by AI. Other factors evaluated include an AI creation score, which analyzes the potential for AI to create new functions or job categories.

Unfortunately, the Retail Trade sector faces the highest projected impact with an estimated 6.6 million jobs at risk, according to the report. Healthcare and Social Assistance (6.4 million jobs) is closely behind retail. Educational Services (4.6 million jobs) and Finance and Insurance (2.2 million jobs) are also top industries that AI could impact.

Other Key Findings From The Report Include:

Shift in Automation : AI is advancing into white-collar, cognitive, and administrative work, encompassing areas such as HR and finance, customer service, education, and healthcare, in addition to physical labor.

: AI is advancing into white-collar, cognitive, and administrative work, encompassing areas such as HR and finance, customer service, education, and healthcare, in addition to physical labor. Skill Protection – Human-centric skills, such as empathy, adaptability, and judgment, will be the most effective defense against automation, according to analysts.

Human-centric skills, such as empathy, adaptability, and judgment, will be the most effective defense against automation, according to analysts. Retraining Limits – Historical trends suggest that retraining alone often leads to lower wages and long-term income loss.

Read the full report here.

RELATED CONTENT: The Unspoken Divide: Morayo Afolabi-Brown Reveals Nigerian Parents’ U.S. Directives That Encourage Division With Black Americans