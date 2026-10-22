Image Attribution: ShutterStock royalty-free image #2002142039, 'Young serious concerned African American businesswoman sitting at desk looking laptop computer in contemporary corporation office. Business technologies concept. Close up portrait.' uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on January 18th, 2023. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License Tech by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors AI Just Made Your Best People Feel Average. That’s Why They Quietly Stopped Using It. Most leaders read that as a training problem







Written By Dr. Noah St. John

If you’ve led an AI rollout, you’ve probably lived some version of this story.

The tools arrive. Leadership is excited. There’s training, a lunch-and-learn, a channel where people can share what’s working. For a few weeks, it looks like it’s taking.

Then it fades.

One HR leader building an AI readiness program described it in an online forum: “We’ve done the Copilot training, brought in a speaker, set up a learning channel on Teams that ±10 people looked at.”

And then: “Hand on heart, none of it has really changed how our managers work day to day.”

Most leaders read that as a training problem. Or a change-management problem. Or the oldest excuse in business: people resist change.

I think it’s something else. And the clue is in what AI actually does to the people you depend on most.

What AI does to your best people

In a 2023 experiment led by researchers from Harvard Business School, Wharton, MIT, and Warwick Business School with Boston Consulting Group, 758 BCG consultants tackled realistic consulting work, some with AI and some without.

The consultants who’d scored lowest at the start “had the biggest jump in their performance, 43%, when they got to use AI,” one of the researchers wrote.

And the stars? “The top consultants still got a boost, but less of one.”

A separate study of more than 5,000 customer support agents, published in The Quarterly Journal of Economics, found the same shape. The less experienced agents got faster and better. But “the most experienced and highest-skilled workers see small gains in speed and small declines in quality.”

Put those two findings side by side and picture the best person on your team.

The tool everyone’s excited about lifts the people at the bottom the most. It gives your star a little speed, and sometimes costs them a little quality.

In plain English: AI is closing the gap between your best people and everyone else.

And your best people can feel it.

I know this one from the inside

In my book, Power Habits®: The New Science for Making Success Automatic, I wrote that the words I’ve published in my books, articles, and blog posts, and the words I’ve spoken in keynotes, private workshops, and live seminars over more than 20 years, add up to far more than the 10,000 hours we often hear it takes to achieve mastery.

To get there, I missed parties. I missed time with my family. I missed vacations.

Today, a free chatbot can summarize any one of my 27 books in seconds.

That’s the trade your best people are looking at. Years of earned know-how, the thing that made everyone walk over to their desk, now available to anyone who can type a question.

In that same book, written in 2019, before most offices had heard of ChatGPT, I wrote: “In today’s Information Overload Age, ‘knowledge’ is no longer power. The true power today is Implementation: the actual act of getting things done.”

I was writing about the internet. It turned out to describe the AI rollout almost perfectly.

Why your star quietly opts out

For hundreds of thousands of years, your standing in the group decided whether you ate first, whether you were protected, whether you made it through the winter. Losing standing wasn’t embarrassing. It was dangerous.

That instinct is still running in every one of us. I call it the Caveman. It’s a survival instinct, and it drove how your people reacted to change long before AI showed up.

Your best person earned their standing by knowing what others don’t—the shortcuts, the judgment calls, the answer everyone needs.

AI just handed a version of that to everyone in the building.

The Caveman doesn’t read that as progress. It reads it as a demotion.

So your star doesn’t fight the rollout. Fighting would look bad, and they’re too smart for that. Instead, they quietly find reasons it doesn’t work for them.

“It’s better if I just do it myself.” In that study of more than 5,000 support agents, it was technically true for the most skilled ones.

They point out every mistake the tool makes. They become the most reasonable skeptic in the room.

The cost isn’t your star. It’s everyone watching them.

Here’s what most leaders miss.

When your star goes back to the old way, you lose less than you think on them. The research says AI moves their numbers the least.

The real loss is the people watching.

Your less experienced people are the ones who stood to gain the most. They’re also the ones taking their cues from your star. When the person the whole team respects goes back to the old way, everyone gets the message without a word being said: the old way is the safe way.

So they follow. And the people who had the most to gain from the tool end up using it the least.

That’s how a rollout dies without anyone ever deciding to kill it.

Say 10 people on one team stood to get back three hours a week from the tool, and they follow your star back to the old way instead. That’s 30 hours a week. Over a 50-week year, 1,500 hours. From one team.

Plug in your own numbers. And remember the cost nobody budgets for: how long does a star who suddenly feels replaceable keep ignoring the recruiters who call?

If you’re the one everyone walks over to

Maybe you’re not the leader in this story. Maybe you’re the star.

You built your standing the hard way, by knowing more, catching what others miss, being the person in the room with the answer. And now a tool hands out answers to anyone who asks.

If some part of you has been quietly skeptical, that’s not a character flaw. It’s the oldest part of your brain protecting your place in the group.

But here’s what it can’t see. When everyone has the same answers, the person who can get the team to actually use them becomes the most valuable person in the room. That’s Implementation. And no tool can do it for you.

What most leaders get wrong

Most leaders respond to a stalled rollout with more training. More demos. More reminders in the Monday meeting.

But training answers a knowledge question. Your best people don’t have a knowledge question.

They have a status question: “If everyone can get the answers I used to be valued for, what am I here for?”

Until somebody answers that question for them, no amount of training will move them. Their Caveman won’t let it.

The answer that works isn’t “you’re still important.” It’s a new job: be the person the team copies. Go first, in front of everyone, and show them it’s safe. That’s where your star’s standing lives now, and it’s worth more than what they knew.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Noah St. John is the No. 1 bestselling author of 27 books published by HarperCollins, Hay House, and Simon & Schuster. Known worldwide as The Caveman Conversion King™, he’s helped his clients add more than $3 billion in sales since 1997 by following his coaching advice. Take the free Caveman Quiz at NoahStJohn.com