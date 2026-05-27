Technology by Sidnee Michelle Douyon AI Could Turn Your Selfies Into A Security Risk, Experts Warn The warning gained renewed attention after reports surfaced that scammers could extract biometric data from photos taken within five feet







Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are raising new concerns about online privacy after cybersecurity experts warned that fingerprints may be recoverable from high-resolution selfies, particularly photos showing the popular peace sign pose. According to Gadget Review, advances in AI image enhancement now make it easier for criminals to sharpen and reconstruct fingerprint details captured in everyday social media photos.

The warning gained renewed attention in May after reports surfaced that scammers could potentially extract biometric data from photos taken within roughly five feet of a camera lens. According to the site, AI-powered editing software can enhance ridge patterns on exposed fingertips and turn blurry images into more detailed biometric templates.

Experts say the threat is particularly concerning because fingerprints, unlike passwords, cannot easily be changed once compromised. Criminals could theoretically use reconstructed prints to bypass fingerprint authentication systems tied to smartphones, banking apps, smart locks, and other connected devices.

The concept itself is not entirely new. Security researcher Jan Krissler demonstrated more than a decade ago that fingerprints could be recreated from publicly available photos, including images of political figures. However, analysts say modern AI tools and increasingly powerful smartphone cameras have dramatically lowered the technical barriers required to perform such attacks.

Still, some digital forensics experts caution that the risk may be overstated in average real-world conditions. Researchers interviewed by Euronews said successful fingerprint extraction typically requires ideal lighting, high image quality, and precise camera angles, making widespread abuse difficult for most cybercriminals.

Cybersecurity specialists nevertheless recommend limiting the amount of biometric detail shared online. Suggested precautions include avoiding close-up photos with fingertips facing the camera, reducing image resolution before posting selfies, and enabling additional authentication methods beyond fingerprint recognition.

The growing concern reflects a broader trend of AI-assisted cybercrime, as experts warn that scammers are increasingly using AI to automate fraud, phishing, and identity theft.

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