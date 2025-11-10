News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Air Traffic Controllers Resigning In Droves As Government Shutdown Sparks Burnout The issue may take months to resolve—even after the government reopens.







The weight of the government shutdown and subsequent lack of pay has left many air traffic controllers with no choice but to resign.

This mass resignation comes as the government shutdown becomes the longest one in United States history. As each pay period goes unfulfilled, many are leaving their crucial post out of dire necessity, putting the essential work in staff shortages. Most have not had a full paycheck since the shutdown began Oct. 1, which has impacted the pay of around 730,000 federal employees.

The sudden reduction at airport control towers nationwide has forced the Federal Aviation Administration to make steep cuts to the air traffic schedules. Now, travelers may see their flights cancelled in real time due to the inability to complete the trips with limited controllers overseeing the skies safely.

The president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Nick Daniels, told CNN that the industry has already lost 400 controllers since the last shutdown.

However, as the shutdown extends week by week, these individuals are prioritizing their own well-being and families. According to the Daily Beast, others who are still left are running out of emergency funds to get to work or pay for childcare.

To ease pressure on controllers returning to work despite burnout, the FAA mandated a 10% reduction in air traffic. However, that measure has also led to chaos as travelers see record cancellations and delays in the thousands, especially at major U.S. airports.

The shutdown could end, with the Senate passing a funding bill late on Nov. 9 to reopen the government. However, the contentious bill must now pass the House and reach the desk of President Donald Trump. It also only sustains the funding through Jan. 31, meaning another shutdown could even occur at the top of next year.

The news of returned paychecks, as the funding bill does include back pay for government work, could soothe some woes, but Daniels says the impact of the shutdown would take months to recover from fully.



