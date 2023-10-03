Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Robbed Airbnb Host

The Gwinnett County (Georgia) Police Department (GCPD) is looking for a man who rented space in an Airbnb’s host’s home in Buford before tying up the owner and robbing him of $120.

News release: MAN WANTED IN HOME-SHARING SITE ROBBERY On September 26 at approximately 11:00pm, the suspect, Khalil Hamilton (age 26), used a home-sharing site to rent a basement room at a home in Buford, Georgia on Seed Way. More information: https://t.co/MeDdHn7Yp7 pic.twitter.com/GUq9qVyH71 — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) September 28, 2023



The alleged robbery occurred on September 26 at approximately 11:00 p.m. Police say Khalil Hamilton, 26, texted the victim, who lived at the Airbnb, telling him he needed help with a bathroom repair.

When the victim went down address the issue, Hamilton took out a black handgun and made him lie on the floor. Hamilton used zip-ties to mobilize the victim and stole his wallet and watch before he left the home.

Hamilton is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen driving an older model Honda passenger car with a Texas license plate number SSF5628. He is wanted with active warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police believe the license plate on the Honda Accord he was driving belongs to another car, according to WSBT-TV.

The station also reported that the victim said his child and the mother were at the Airbnb at the time of the incident, but nothing was done to them, according to the police report.

Detectives at the GCPD are asking if anyone knows anything about the crime to call 770-513-5300. If you’d like to keep your identity unknown, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or go online, www.stopcrimeATL.com.

A cash reward can be given to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment of Hamilton.