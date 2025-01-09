Uncategorized by Jameelah Mullen Airbnb Offers Free Temporary Housing To Residents Displaced By L.A. Wildfires Approximately 130,000 Los Angeles area residents have been advised to evacuate their homes.







As multiple wildfires continue to spread throughout the Los Angeles area, Airbnb will offer free temporary housing for residents.

The company said its primary focus is on residents of Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Sylan who have lost their homes or been forced to evacuate.

“To support residents who have been displaced from their homes or forced to evacuate by the wildfires, Airbnb.org is working with 211 LA, which serves Los Angeles County, to offer free, temporary housing,” Airbnb said in its announcement.

To support this effort, the company is accepting donations, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to fund emergency housing. Impacted residents are encouraged to apply for assistance on the 211 LA website.

Those who wish to provide free or discounted housing for displaced residents can visit Airbnb.org to find information on signing up.

Additionally, Los Angeles Tourism has compiled a list of hotels offering discounts to displaced residents.

World Central Kitchen has assembled a team to bring meals to evacuees and first responders.

“Our teams have mobilized across the region to provide immediate relief in the form of sandwiches and water as we identify all areas of need. Several WCK Chef Corps members are on standby, ready to offer comforting meals,“ the organization’s website reads.

People outside of California can donate to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief fund. ABC 7 Los Angeles reports that the Salvation Army is accepting work gloves, protective clothing, bottled water, nonperishable foods, cleaning items, First Aid kits, flashlights, batteries, infant care items, and monetary donations.

The fires’ preliminary damage and economic loss is estimated to be at least $52 billion, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The Palisades wildfire has destroyed at least 17,000 acres since Tuesday, making it the most destructive fire in Los Angeles County’s history.

