Airbnb Partners With Georgia Land Trust Organization To Bring Agri-Tourism To Black Farmers

In a new partnership, Airbnb is offering a brand new and extraordinary opportunity to book relaxing stays at Black-owned farms across Southwest Georgia, all while immersing in the land’s rich history.

The New Communities Land Trust, a historical organization recognized as the first land trust organization in the U.S., launched a first-of-its-kind collection of farm cottages and rural experiences — Southwest Georgia Agri-Tourism Trail, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The grassroots organization was born out of the civil rights movement in 1969. They have since been a champion of community empowerment while also advocating for Black families and supporting a more equitable future for Black farmers.

With decades of experience, founding members, including Charles and Shirley Sherrod, envision New Communities Inc. as a “thriving organization that is a global model for community empowerment through agribusiness, education, social awareness, and wealth building,” the organization’s website states.

As for the newly launched trail, the New Communities Land Trust and Airbnb have joined efforts to bring Black farmers in on the economic opportunities with local tourism. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn the importance of Black agriculture and the history and present needs of Black farmers.

GBP News reported that the collection of farm cottages is located just outside Albany, Georgia, situated at the former Cypress Pond plantation. The New Communities Land Trust is also headquartered there.

Among curated experiences, guests can embark on a “Civil Rights Farm Tour” of the plantation, which was purchased in 2011 by New Communities, and is now called Resora. They can also indulge in a “Taste of the South” experience at Vicks Estate, Farm & Fishery in Albany, hosted by fifth-generation farmer Clinton Vicks.

“When New Communities acquired Resora over a decade ago, we envisioned it as a place where we could farm the land, nurture the minds of people, and empower our community,” Sherrod said in a statement.

“I look forward to the possibilities that this new partnership will bring to our members, the rich stories that will continue to be passed on through guests, and the type of relaxation and restoration that only being in nature can provide,” she added.

Guests can book stays and Experiences on the Southwest Georgia Agri-Tourism Trail at airbnb.com/swgatrail.