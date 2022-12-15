Airbnb Says It Found ‘Meaningful Difference’ In Booking Success Between White and Black Users

Airbnb, the online marketplace focused on short-term rentals, said it has found a “meaningful difference” in the booking success rate between its white and Black users.

According to CNN, the findings were released after the company launched Project Lighthouse, an initiative to find and remedy race-based discrimination on its platform. The short-term rental company said all users had their reservations confirmed by hosts more than 90% of the time last year.

However, Airbnb also found a notable gap in user experiences during that time depending on their racial identity. Users who were perceived to be white had a booking success rate of 94.1% while users who were perceived as Black had a success rate of 91.4%.

“It is a meaningful difference, and it’s unacceptable,” Janaye Ingram, Airbnb’s director of community partner programs and engagement, told CNN. “It is something that we obviously are not OK with and we are doing a lot to address.”