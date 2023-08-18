Atlanta Airport Unveils Plans For Private Luxury Terminal

Atlanta, known to hold the world’s busiest airport, is now letting exclusive flyers arrive in luxury. A new private terminal is set to open September 6, 2023, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

According to CNN, PS, the operator behind this growing franchise of luxury terminals, is debuting its latest location in the Peach State. It will be the second one in the U.S. by the brand, after the one in Los Angeles International Airport.

VIP terminals are not a new development. International cities already have them, but their expansion into the continental U.S. is spearheaded by PS. The company has plans to place them in Dallas and in Miami, Florida within the next two years.

“Opening our second PS location in America’s busiest airport will bring the countless travelers that fly to and through Atlanta the convenience and luxury that has become synonymous with the PS brand,” Amina Porter, the CEO of PS, said in a written statement.

Atlanta’s version, however, will have a bit of local flair, as artwork adorning the facility will be by Black artists.

What do potential customers get upon entering the luxury airport oasis? Beyond a private TSA screening, a host at the venue also handles the luggage. When it is time to board one’s flight, a private driver escorts elite passengers to the designated aircraft.

PS terminals also include a salon lounge and other amenities, including a private suite with an entertainment center and a fully stocked bar. To add to the luxurious experience, massages and manicurists are available. For those that want to skip the middleman altogether, PS will transport frequent flyers directly to their plane without any of the standard airport hassles.

For those willing to let the price fly, memberships start at $4,850 for all access to its privileges for the year. However, PS also offers one-time deals to indulge in its lifestyle for $1,095.

