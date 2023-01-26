Airport Worker Who Died After Being Pulled Into Plane Engine Remember as Loving Mother

“Courtney was a Ground Handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, a loving mother of 3 kids and a wonderful daughter to her beloved mother, Natalie English of Montgomery, Alabama,” a GoFundMe page set up by a fellow union member says.

Meant to raise money for Edwards’ children as well as cover funeral expenses, the fundraiser was initially launched with a goal of $25,000 but has since raised over $104,000.

“Please know that this tragedy has and will affect her mother, family, friends and kids for years to come.”

According to The Guardian, Edwards and the ground crew were warned twice to stay back about 10 minutes before the airplane at the center of the tragedy arrived at the gate.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a report released Monday that pilots of the American Eagle jet decided to leave the plane running at the gate for a brief cool-down period because of technical issues with the auxiliary power unit on board.

Richard Honeycutt, vice president of Communication Workers of America District 3, called her “heartbreaking” death a “terrible tragedy,” in a statement on the organization’s website.

Honeycutt noted that the union and others are cooperating with the investigators looking into the incident. “Our staff and local leaders are on the ground coordinating with the relevant agencies as the investigation continues,” he said.” We are doing as much as we can to provide support for her family and loved ones during this most tragic time.”

Edwards “will live on in the hearts and minds of her fellow CWA members and those closest to her,” Honeycutt said, referring to her as “a valued member of her team and our union.”