News by Kandiss Edwards Aisha Tyler Partners With CDC To Shine A Light On Hypertension Awareness Tyler encourages adults, especially Black adults, to understand their blood pressure, recognize stroke risk and adopt manageable habits that support long-term heart health.







Aisha Tyler is turning personal experience into public health advocacy through her partnership with the CDC Foundation’s Hypertension Bites campaign. The national initiative encourages adults, particularly those in midlife, to understand their blood pressure, recognize stroke risk, and adopt manageable habits that support long-term heart health.

Both of Tyler’s parents have inspired her health journey. She describes her mother as a thriving salsa dancing “spitfire” at 80-years-old. She aspires to be like her elder, engaging in life as an octogenarian in a fulfilling and healthy way. Conversely, her father’s experiences also inform her decisions as she walks through mid-life. The comedian’s father suffered a health crisis a decade ago tied to heart health. Though the multi-hyphenate talent is booked and busy, her father’s ordeal has shifted how she approaches balance, discipline, and self-care.

Tyler is sounding the alarm for Black people who are twice as likely to experience a stroke as opposed to others. She took a moment to speak with BLACK ENTERPRISE about the ways she has implemented CDC hypertension guidance into her real life by taking practical steps she believes can help people take control before a crisis forces them to.

What made this campaign personal for you?

I’m really, really excited that the CDC approached me about this campaign because I have hypertension. This is really about helping people who may actually not even know that they are at risk for a stroke, find out about their status, their physical status, their heart status, and start to kind of track these factors.

How did your father’s stroke shape your perspective?

My father had a stroke about 10 years ago, and he was lucky enough to be able to recover from it, but it’s had a lasting effect on his life. He was a guy who went salsa dancing all the time. He’d always been a really vibrant kind of very muscular guy, and it just proves to you that you just don’t know. You can’t tell by looking at somebody, you can’t tell by looking at yourself in the mirror, honestly, whether you might be at risk for stroke.

You were an athlete growing up. Were you always tuned in to your health?

I was a track athlete in high school and college and then I switched to rowing crew in college. As an athlete you’re not really paying attention to your body other than thinking about it from a performance standpoint. “Can I push myself harder? Can I push past pain?”

It’s with a different kind of care that I am taking care of my body now. It’s much more honest. It’s more loving. When you’re young, you think you’re going to live forever and you’re a little machine. Now it’s more about how this body has to carry me through the next 50 years of my life.

You’ve described yourself as a foodie. How do you balance indulgence with heart health?

I love to eat. I love drinking. I love celebrating. But for me, it’s really a life of moderation. It doesn’t have to be super challenging. I walk. I monitor my blood pressure on a daily basis. When you know your numbers, then you can figure out how to improve them.

What are your nonnegotiables for your health when your schedule gets hectic?

I’m an 8 hour a night person. I can’t perform at my best if I’m not well rested. It has meant that I’ve cut back on my socializing. l used to be, I used to be a last girl out of the club woman, but I am now somebody who’s like early for dinner so that I can get home and wind down. Women of color are juggling so many things, we’ve got to put the mask on before helping others so sleep and exercise are non-negotiables.

What are three simple steps people can take right now?

The first thing is to move. Second, manage stress. Stress and blood pressure go hand in hand. It could just be some cleansing breaths or five minutes alone. Third, know your numbers. If you don’t know, you can’t do anything about it. Go to your doctor, be proactive in that process.

Through Hypertension Bites, the CDC Foundation and Aisha Tyler are reframing heart health as a daily commitment rather than a reaction to crisis. Tyler’s message is practical and direct, move consistently, manage stress, prioritize sleep and know your numbers. For her, those habits are the foundation for staying present, independent and fully engaged in the decades still to come.

RELATED CONTENT: Study Shows Link Between Police Brutality and Heart Health In Black Women