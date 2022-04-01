AJ Crimson, Celebrity Makeup Artist for Missy Elliot and More, Dead at 27

Famed entrepreneur and self-taught celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson died Wednesday. His death, the caused of which was not revealed, was confirmed by a representative.

“Our entire team mourns this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with AJ’s family,” the representative said in a written statement, according to Pop Sugar.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to them. We absolutely loved AJ, truly one of the sweetest, most humble people we have ever had the pleasure of working with. We are all devastated.”

Crimson’s family also released a statement. “AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all colors,” the statement read. “We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership.”