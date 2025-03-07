Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Aja Naomi King, Katori Hall, And Tyler Perry Studios Exec Angi Bones To Be Honored By Black Women Film Network Aja Naomi King is among the honorees at the 10th annual Black Women Film Network Summit.







The 10th annual Black Women Film Network Summit is coming to Atlanta, Georgia, where actress Aja Naomi King and others will be honored.

The Black Women Film Network (BWFN) Annual Summit is set for March 22 at Atlanta’s Loudermilk Center. The event will honor powerhouse women in the film industry and feature impactful discussions on key industry topics.

Honorees include acclaimed actress, producer, and activist Aja Naomi King, who will receive the AcceleratHER Award; Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall will receive the StoryTellHER Award, and President of Original Programming at Tyler Perry Studios Angi Bones will receive the ProduceHER Award.

Other awards to be given out include the Beacon Award, going to the Global Editorial Director of Original Content at Apple Music, Denise Williams Watts, and SVP, Casting, for Disney Entertainment Television, Felicia Joseph, who will receive the RainmakHER Award.

“These trailblazers embody the spirit of transformation, overcoming challenges and creating or fostering groundbreaking work along the way,” said BWFN Board Chair and filmmaker Chiquita Lockley.

“For almost three decades, BWFN has had boots on the ground cracking the door to create an entry point for women in film and TV. Our BWFN Summit is our biggest annual event and brings together all we do year-round. As our industry continues to evolve, often bringing uncertainty, we will continue to find ways to help our members navigate the pivot.”

This year’s theme, “Plot Twist: The Art of the Pivot,” highlights how Black women are successfully navigating change and reshaping the future of film, TV, and the entertainment industry. This theme will anchor fireside chats with Kat Graham, star of the upcoming film Tyler Perry’s Duplicity, and Sonay Hoffman, co-showrunner of NBC’s Found, along with panels on funding, marketing, and PR.

The programming lineup is designed to inspire and empower Black women at all career stages, equipping them to succeed even in challenging times. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry leaders, connect with like-minded professionals, and draw inspiration from the resilience and innovation that continue to shape the entertainment industry.

