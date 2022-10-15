Akon Admits His Brother Performed As Double at His Shows In His Absence

Fans have recently reacted to recording artist Akon admitting that his brother, Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam, was employed to perform as his double during a show he could not attend.

Akon admitted that he used to employ his brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam as his double when he couldn’t make it to a show.

Rap Fact: Akon admits to using his brothers as body doubles when he was overbooked on shows ‼️ pic.twitter.com/N38FhWIOfh — RapTV (@Rap) October 11, 2022

The singer and entrepreneur admitted the act during an interview on The Morning Hustle when he was asked about the claims made by recording artist T-Pain earlier in the year.

“Let me clear some things up so we all know, Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before the internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”

When Akon first began touring, he says Bu actually started out as his hype man.

But Akon eventually had to pass on shows due to time conflicts and came up with what he viewed as the perfect short-term solution.

“I was like, ‘Man, all this money I’m leaving on the table. We cannot leave all this money on the table,” he laughed.

As far as singing goes, Akon says his brother did not have that task covered.

During the era in which Akon and his brother would perform these stunts, the only way the audience could tell the difference was that Bu wore hats and Akon wouldn’t, according to the singer.

While the situation may be old, it recently resurfaced as many took to Twitter, sharing their thoughts on the whole ordeal.

Interesting. So did I interview the actual Akon last year? https://t.co/Fx3n6IMz8S — Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) October 12, 2022

Imagine thinking you booked Akon but it was A CON the whole time https://t.co/A8unFGzdyN — tytylerty (@tyjamespoetry) October 13, 2022

Akon is officially the best African scammer since those Nigerian Prince emails https://t.co/SY09UxjCcW — Chuck Taylor (@BoozeBlogsChuck) October 11, 2022

Akon also joked that his brother, Omar, tried the same thing once without his permission.

“That was probably the funniest part of our lives,” he recalled.