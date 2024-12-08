News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Akron Mayor Calls Teen’s Shooting ‘Deeply Troubling’ After Fatal Police Encounter The newly released body camera footage does not provide full context into Tucker's actions that led to the shooting.







City officials in Akron, Ohio, were left with more questions after the bodycam footage of a boy fatally shot by police was released on Dec. 5.

According to the Associated Press, an Akron officer fatally shot Jazmir Tucker on Nov. 28. The police stated that Tucker had a loaded weapon, and two officers found the 15-year-old that evening while investigating a scene after hearing gunshots. The officers ran after Tucker, with one firing at and hitting him during the chase. Tucker was reportedly given first aid and transported to a nearby hospital. Medical professionals pronounced him dead at the scene.

The newly released body camera footage does not provide full context into Tucker’s actions that led to the shooting. The visual recount of what occurred has left the boy’s family and many community leaders, such as Akron Mayor Shammas Malik, troubled by the fatal encounter.

The eight-minute clip only shows the officer’s arms and gun. The officer raised his rifle and fired 7 shots at the Tucker. The video was without sound in the first 30 seconds of the clip.

The other officer’s footage shows him unzipping Tucker’s jacket to reveal a handgun. Furthermore, the video showed a group of officers surrounding Tucker minutes after he fell to the ground. While he was unresponsive, the officers handcuffed him and searched his pockets. The video did not show any efforts made to ensure he was alive.

In response to the video, Malik called the situation “deeply troubling.” He also noted how long it took law enforcement to administer aid to the teenager.

“In hindsight, the amount of time that expired between the shooting and the initiation of physical aid to Jazmir is deeply troubling to me,” Malik said in the statement.

Akron’s police chief, Brian Harding, echoed similar statements of wanting answers to what exactly prompted the boy’s death. He also shared his hopes that a thorough investigation will offer the clarity Tucker’s community and family deserve.

“Our community, our department, and most importantly, Jazmir’s family deserve and need answers to those questions,” Harding said.

Tucker’s family also spoke out on the loss, calling him a “great kid” loved by his community. While tragedy has impacted the city, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues its probe on the matter. Akron Police placed the two officers initially involved on administrative leave.

