Al B. Sure Gives Interview After Waking From Two-Month Long Coma

Al B. Sure is awake after spending two months in a coma. The ‘Nite and Day” singer sat down with FOX5 New York and recalled his harrowing story.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist, whose legal name is Albert Joseph Brown III, collapsed at the recording studio back in July and was rushed to the hospital. The 54-year-old said that one moment, he was in a wheelchair and being put in a hospital bed. The next, two months had passed.

“This is July 2022 and then it was October,” he said. “I was intubated. I was on a ventilator. Had a tracheotomy. There were so many things going on, to the point where they were considering sending me to hospice.”

Al B. Sure burst onto the scene in 1989 when he won the American Music Award for best new artist. He was also nominated for a Grammy for his song with Quincy Jones, “Secret Garden.” The recording artist described gaining weight and reaching 309 pounds during the height of his career.

“As time progresses, your life changes. Your lifestyle changes. More steak dinners. More late nights in the studio. After awhile, the lifestyle changes and the metabolism does as well”

Brown said it was Jones who inspired him to lose weight.

“Hey, Man. I need you to live, man. You’ve got stuff to do. You have things to accomplish and things to do, but we need you around to do them. So, get your act together.”

Brown had bariatric surgery and began to look and feel better. However, in July, he collapsed at the recording studio. He underwent a liver organ transplant, blood transfusions and extensive surgeries. The singer also suffered from sepsis and had to have lymph nodes removed.

The “Off on Your Own” singer also shared his medical journey on Instagram on Nov. 2.

“As I sat in front of the computer I began to lose feeling on the entire left side of my body and fell over to the side.”

“Fortunately, my phone was within reach and I was able to call for assistance. I only remember sitting in the ER in a wheelchair and my brother @DJEddieF standing next to me speaking with a security guard. It was October when I was made fully aware of what had transpired and able to start to comprehend it all. I had multiple surgeries covering everything from repairing a #hematoma / #hernia to an #OrganTransplant!”

As the talented singer-songwriter continues to heal, he is working on several projects including a book about his life. He also narrated Loudmouth, a documentary about Rev. Al Sharpton. Brown is also creating a new podcast as well as working on new music.