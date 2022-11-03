‘I’m Alive’: Al B. Sure! Is On the Mend After Waking From Two-Month Coma

Singer/radio host Al B. Sure! is awake and reportedly healing after spending two months in a coma. The singer’s son was the first to reveal his health condition.

On Wednesday, a rep for the singer, real name Albert Joseph Brown III, announced that he is “making strides towards recovery” after a health condition landed him in the hospital, ET reports.

“I can confirm on record that Al B Sure was in a coma for the past two months, and he is now making strides towards recovery,” Al’s rep said.

Al’s son, Albert Brown IV, was the first to share the news on his birthday on Sunday after posting a tribute to his father on Instagram instead of the traditional birthday post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AL B Sure JR (@albsurejr)

“Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!” the post revealed.

“So I’m much better and ready to get back on my sh*t! It’s time to get the f**k up pop!! We got Sh*t to do!!!! And countries to visit! Thank u for all the concerns and worries about my family!,” Al B Sure Jr. wrote, alongside several photos of him and his father.”

He continued.

“Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f**kin hospital!!”

“We need u big homie!! I love all of y’all! And appreciate all of u! And every 1 I touched and shared energy with around the world on my krazy journey! This for y’all!! and to my family I love y’all so much! Thanks for motivating me and making me feel loved always! And mom u are the greatest mom ever!!! And imma make u proud everyday! @anniemac1965.”

On Monday, Al B. Sure! took to Twitter to update fans after he woke from the coma.

“A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family,” the radio host wrote.

A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful!#AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ❤️ ABS! https://t.co/2xxJ2jHUd1 pic.twitter.com/J910PBzZRU — Al B. Sure! (@OfficialAlBSure) October 31, 2022

“I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful! #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah,” he tweeted. “I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ❤️ ABS!.”

On Wednesday, he shared a video collage showing his two-month journey in the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℬ. ℯ! ™️ (@officialalbsure)

“I will start with #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I thank You for granting me life, this opportunity and platform to share my journey with those who are genuinely invested with care and concern for my #health & wellbeing,” he shared in the caption.

A second video showed Al’s experience undergoing dialysis after accumulating excess fluid in his lungs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℬ. ℯ! ™️ (@officialalbsure)

He ended with a third video expressing his gratitude to be alive following an intense health scare.

“I have a very humbling, newfound respect for the # Nurse’s # RN’s & # Doctor’s that are on the #frontline and there around the clock making certain that all is well,” he wrote.