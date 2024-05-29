Al Roker Inducted Into Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall Of Fame

The Boys & Girls Club of America inducted Al Roker into its Alumni Hall of Fame.

Roker was officially honored at the club’s commemorative event in Atlanta on May 16. The longtime media personality, a native of New York City, found community at Brownsville Boys Club in Brooklyn. Moreover, he spoke of how the experience helped him gain “a sense of confidence” during his childhood.

“Well, you know, what was great, it was kind of like your first experience, almost in a way,” Roker said. “Stepping out of your comfort zone, stepping out of your neighborhood, going to a place where you’re going to meet kids from other areas within your community, and it gave you a sense of independence, a sense of confidence, and it was really in a way stepping out for the first time.”

Eight others joined Roker in the Hall of Fame, including Allen Iverson, Andre Iguodala and Damar Hamlin. Roker also admired his fellow alumni’s work in their community and careers.

He added, “I don’t quite understand why. These are real names. But, it’s just an honor because The Boys and Girls Clubs have done so much and especially in our current times, anything that fosters a sense of community is so important.”

Roker recently battled health issues that also prompted him to take a medical leave from his role at the “Today” show. His return to broadcast news inspires current club members and reminds them to keep fighting for their lives despite obstacles. For Roker, who intends to cover the upcoming Paris Olympics, trying one’s best is a key to progress.

“Yeah, I feel really good. I mean, look, what I’ve come away from with this is that I think something is better than nothing,” Roker said. “You don’t have to be a world-class athlete. You just have to be in your best class. And that’s what I try to do.”