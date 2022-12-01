Al Roker Rushed Back to the Hospital After Thanksgiving With Health Concerns

For the first time in 27 years, popular Today show weatherman Al Roker did not host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Page Six reported that the 68-year-old had been in the hospital last month receiving care for blood clots discovered in his leg and lungs.

Roker made it home in time to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with his family. According to Page Six, he was taken back to the hospital in an ambulance the day after.

A witness who viewed the weatherman being placed in the ambulance said, “Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved.

“His wife, Deborah, was understandably very upset. She had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn’t unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window.”

The witness stated that after trying frantically to get into the vehicle, she and her daughter were able to catch a taxi to the hospital.

With news of his trip to the hospital, it was reported that Roker will sit out next week’s Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting. Mario Lopez will fill in for him.

Before this latest mishap, Roker took to his Instagram page to alert his fanbase about the health scare he experienced and that he was doing better.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”