Alabama A&M University Announces Eboni Major As This Year’s Convocation Speaker

This year, alumna Eboni Major will be Alabama A&M University’s Freshman Convocation Torch Lighting speaker, according to AAMU News. Major, who graduated from the university in 2015, has broken barriers as one of the first Black women to become a whiskey blender. She’s come a long way in a short time, establishing herself as a master craftswoman. Equipped with a degree in Food Science and Chemistry, Major found work with Bulleit Bourbon, a Kentucky-based distillery known for its high rye percentage. She departed from Bulleit in 2022 but not before leaving her mark. Before her exit, Major created the Bulleit Blenders Select, a limited edition reinvention of the bourbon classic. She filed a lawsuit against her former employer’s parent company Diageo, alleging unlawful discrimination, disparate treatment, and retaliation based on race. Now, she’s succeeding at her new business, called Major Spirits, where she wants to ensure diversity and inclusivity, and has even helped aspiring Black whiskey blenders.

In December 2022, Major spoke to Imbibe Magazine about paving the way for young women like herself. “Making sure that I bring those women along my journey to build Major Spirits is probably the most important thing to me. Not to say, ‘OK, in three years I’ll come back and I’ll help you out.’ No—I have to take the time now,” said the Alabama native.

Over the years, Major has proven to be nothing short of an innovator. She has since launched her Dread River Master Series, which combines Kentucky-sourced bourbon from October 2017 and January 2019 at 100 proof. She’s earned several San Francisco Spirits Awards and has worked with major U.S. whiskey distributors such as George Dickel, IW Harper, Blade & Bow, and more.

The 2023 Freshman Convocation Torch Lighting will occur at the Event Center on Aug. 12 at 4:00 p.m.



RELATED CONTENT: Alabama HBCU, Stillman College, Withdraws From U.S. News and World Report Rankings