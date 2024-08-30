News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Alabama’s First Official Black Town Celebrates 125th Founder’s Day Hobson City, Alabama, is celebrating its 125 years of being the state's first official Black town.







Hobson City, Alabama, is celebrating its 125 years of being the state’s first official Black town.

Founded on August 16, 1899, Hobson City, located between Oxford and Anniston, recently celebrated its 125th Founders Day along with recognizing two Anniston natives, the 16th U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. David Satcher, and Alabama Rep. Barbara Bigsby Boyd (D-Anniston), Alabama News Center reports.

“For 125 years, the town of Hobson City has been the cornerstone to the heritage of generations of African American families in Alabama,” Terry Smiley, vice president of Alabama Power’s Eastern Division said.

“The legacy of individuals with roots in Hobson City have made an impact far beyond the municipal lines. It is a privilege to partner with Mayor McCrory to help celebrate the town’s history as well as honor both Dr. Barbara Boyd and Dr. David Satcher for their significant contributions to our community, state and country.”

Hobson City began as a small, all-Black neighborhood in Oxford, Alabama, known as Mooree Quarter. It served as one of the first places in the state where the Black community had significant voting influence. Once a Black candidate successfully won the position of justice of the peace, the Oxford mayor honored a promise to request the state of Alabama redraw the corporate boundaries. As a result, Mooree Quarter was officially incorporated and renamed Hobson City, the first official Black municipality in Alabama.

To kick off the 125th Founder’s Day celebration, Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory spoke to an enthusiastic crowd at a spirited gospel show at the local park.

“We’ve been talking about doing this for some years now,” Mayor McCrory told attendees. “Having a gospel show out here in the park has finally come to fruition. We came to praise the Lord, uplift the name of Jesus, and celebrate our 125 years of history.”

Along with the gospel show, other celebratory events included a Community Night, a Stop the Violence fashion show coordinated by Vanessa Irvin, and a ceremony to honor local citizens for their contributions to maintaining and promoting Hobson City.