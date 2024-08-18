Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Alabama High Schooler Dies After Collapsing At Football Practice Semaj Wilkins was practicing in 96 degree weather, which had a heat index of 100 degrees.







A community in Alabama is grieving the unexpected death of a high school student. Semaj Wilkins was attending football practice at New Brockton High School when he suddenly collapsed.

On Aug. 13, Wilkins was participating in warmups when he suffered a medical emergency around 4:30 P.M. After being given CPR on the field, emergency responders transported him to a nearby medical center. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after. The temperature in the area that day, according to data from the National Weather Service, reached 96 degrees.

“It’s dealt a real blow to this small community,” said Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham, as reported by Today. “I’ve been here all my life and this is the first time I’ve seen or heard of anything like this occurring here.”

The school district’s superintendent, Kelly Cobb, also shared a statement on Wilkins’ death on Facebook. She wrote that the young teen “brought joy and inspiration” to those he knew throughout the community. A vigil also took place at the school’s football field on Aug. 16.

“Semaj [Wilkins] was a young man who brought joy and inspiration to his peers, teammates, coaches, and faculty members. His loss will be deeply felt by everyone who knew him,” stated Cobb. “We encourage everyone to come together to support one another and remember the positive impact Semaj made on our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends during this most difficult time.”

The high schooler’s mother, Regina Johnson-Adams, expressed to local reporters that her son seemed healthy prior to the fatal incident.

“At this time, I know that my son was healthy…It was probably something that we missed,” Johnson-Adams said to WDHN. “You never know because we do have underlying health problems in our family.”

Cobb shared in another statement that the Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office have launched an investigation into Wilkins’ death.

The cause of death remains unclear, with the results from Wilkins’ autopsy expected in the upcoming weeks.

