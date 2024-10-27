News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Alabama Pastor Allegedly Shot Dead By Daughter As Wife Is Injured The daughter's alleged crime spree was directed at other family members as well.







A Mobile, Alabama, pastor well-known in his community has been shot dead, allegedly by his daughter.

According to WKRG, Pastor Robert Matthews of Joy Tabernacle Full Gospel Church was the victim of the shooting attack allegedly by his daughter, Charity Matthews. The incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 20 at the Matthews’ residence in Mobile.

Matthews’ wife, Twinetta, also endurred injuries from gunshot wounds. The now-widow is expected to survive her wounds.

Upon Alabama authorities discovering the gruesome scene, they arrested Matthews’ 36-year-old daughter. Her charges include two counts of attempted murder, one count of murder, and one count of reckless endangerment as her two young children were in the household at the time. Charity’s mental health remains in question, as an evaluation will determine if police can try her eligibility for the death penalty.

“We’ve already started the process of having her mentally evaluated to make sure that she is competent to face these charges and then her competency at the time of the offense will be evaluated later,” explained Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood. “Going and doing this to family members and people that she knew. It’s a very terrible thing. We’re going to hold her accountable for that.”

However, Charity’s alleged crime spree was directed at other family members as well. The day prior to reportedly shooting her parents, officials revealed that Charity shot at her brother’s car. Later that day, she also shot at the father of one of her two children.

Charity remains detained due to Aniah’s Law, which allows judges to deny bonds for those charged with violent crimes. The law takes its name from Aniah Blanchard, an Alabama co-ed who was kidnapped and killed, allegedly by a man with a violent criminal history.

Friends of the pastor’s family have expressed their condolences for the tragedy.

“When I found out it was the Matthews family there really are no words,” explained close friend Shavon Buchanan to Fox 10. “Something that you would never expect. It’s almost like living in a nightmare only because they are such a good family.”

As for Charity, Buchanan remembered her as a “loving person” who struggled. She assured that all family members will remain in her prayers.

Buchanan added, “I know Charity was a loving person. I know she carried love in her heart…I know that she’s seen a lot and been through a lot just from personal conversations that I will not share. There are just no words. I love her and I’m praying for her as well.”

If Charity’s charges are upgraded to capital murder, she could face the death penalty if found guilty for the killing.

